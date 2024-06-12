And he's now saying that he wants all remaining Bitcoin "to be made in the US", whatever that means. He's probably trying to promote the idea that he will be an advocate for Bitcoin miners. But to say that all remaining Bitcoin will be made in only the US itself, it speaks to his understanding - or should I say lack thereof - on the matter.

In any case, this is one spot in which he is trying to appeal to voters ahead of the November elections. Biden's administration has come down hard on crypto-related activities, so Trump is trying to use this as a platform to get on the good side of the wider voter base.