The NASDAQ index closed at a new record on Monday at 17192.53. It did the same on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and again today to extend the streak of consecutive high close levels to five trading days.

The S&P was on a similar move this week, but close marginally lower today snapping it 4-day record close string.

Overall, however, both the S&P and NASDAQ indices are closing higher for the week. The Dow industrial average did not fare as well as it fell today and is closing lower for the week.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average -57.94 points or -0.15% at 38589.15

S&P index -2.14 points or -0.04% at 5431.61

NASDAQ index rose 21.32 points or 0.12% at 17688.88

for the trading week:

Dow industrial average fell -0.54%

S&P index rose 1.58%

NASDAQ index rose 3.24% which was its largest weekly gain since April 22.

The small-cap Russell 2000 did not fare as well today or this week. On the day, the index fell -32.75 points or -1.61% at 2006.15. For the trading week, the index fell -1.00%:.

Some big winners this week included:

Broadcom, +23.35%. The company announced earnings and also a 10:1 stock split

Adobe +12.87%. They announced their earnings which beat expectations and raised guidance as well

CrowdStrike: +10.45%. They too announced better-than-expected earnings

Shopify, +9.87%

Super Micro Computer, +9.81%

Nvidia, +9.09%

Micron, +7.96%

Apple, +7.925 on the back of Worldwide Developers Conference. Technically, the stock broke outside its $165 to $200 trading range that has confined the pair since April 2023

Lam Research, +7.61%

Home Depot +6.04%

Palo Alto networks, +5.10%

Some big losers included: