The always awesome Newsquawk Europe Market Open:
Relatively contained APAC trade ahead of numerous Central Bank speakers
- APAC stocks traded mixed/mostly firmer following a similar lead from Wall Street, with the breadth of markets in APAC hours particularly narrow.
- DXY held a modest upward bias with G10s mostly subdued in what was a contained session for FX.
- European equity futures are indicative of a subdued open with Euro Stoxx 50 future -0.3% after cash markets closed -0.1% yesterday.
- US Treasury said no trade partners manipulated currencies; China remains on the monitoring list due to a lack of transparency for its foreign exchange practices.
- Looking ahead, highlights include German CPI (Final), NBP Policy Announcement; Norges Bank FSR, ECB Consumer Expectations Survey, BoC Minutes, Speeches from Fed’s Cook, Powell, Williams, Barr & Jefferson; BoE’s Bailey; ECB’s Lane & Makhlouf, Supply from UK, Germany & US.
- Earnings: Adidas, Airbus, Bayer, Telecom Italia, Ralph Lauren, Kellogg, Disney, BlackRock, Warner Bros Discovery