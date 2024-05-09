The US treasury auctioned off $25 billion of 30-year bonds. The results vs the 6-month averages shows.

High Yield: 4.635 Previous: 4.671% Six-auction average: 4.451%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.642%

Tail: -0.7 bps Previous: 1.0 bps Six-auction average: 0.3 bps

Bid-to-Cover: 2.41X Previous: 2.37x Six-auction average: 2.38x

Dealers: 15.36% Previous: 17.3% Six-auction average: 16.6%

Directs: 19.78% Previous: 18.3% Six-auction average: 16.6%

Indirects: 64.86% Previous: 64.4% Six-auction average: 66.8%



OVERALL GRADE: B

Summary: There was a negative tail vs 0.3BP average. The bid-to-cover was above the average indicative of better than average demand. THe domestic buyers was stronger than the average, but the international demand was less than average.