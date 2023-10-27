CNN reports that there has been 'significant progress' in Qatar-led negotiations on hostages held by Hamas. The negotiators say there are still issues that remain.

There are some details here.

CNN's Becky Anderson reports:

"The group was proposing that all foreign nationals would be released in return for a five-day ceasefire." The report also said said Israeli (women?) citizens would be released in exchange for all Palestinian woman and teenagers in Israel jails be released, along with the border opened for injured civilians to get into Egypt, along with food and aid crossing from Egypt.

Another interesting thing Anderson said was that some of the hostages weren't held by Hamas, which is a complicating detail.