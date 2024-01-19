Info comes via US CentCom just coming in:

On January 18 at approximately 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship.

The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship.

There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship.

The ship has continued underway.

Alls well that ends well. For now at least.

**

The US military is continuing to walk a fine line between seeking to diminish Houthi ability to launch attacks (air strikes on Houthi terrorist facilities) and not provoking Iran too much and escalating conflict even further.

Markets, meanwhile, are not reacting to such developments as they were only last week.