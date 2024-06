Australian Treasurer Chalmers remarks:

visit of China's Premier Li to Australia an important opportunity

says he sees underlying weakness in China's economy

Says China's economy won't be recovering immediately

says Australia's economy is not going to experience stagflation

calls for quicker moderation of inflation

Not sure what Chalmers "calls for quicker moderation of inflation" means. Inflation doesn't listen to politicians.

Anyway, yeah, China's Premier is visiting New Zealand and Australia this week.