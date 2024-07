Trump met with major U.S. Bitcoin miners last month in a move to engage with the crypto folks and garner their votes. He is well-positioned to do so. Incumbent President Biden has overseen further Bitcoin regulation, so he is out of favour with the Bitcoin et al community.

Trump has said he wants ensure the future of Bitcoin and crypto will be made in the USA. He's promised to protect the right to self-custody to the nation's 50 million crypto holders, if elected.