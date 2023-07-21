Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.1%

Retail sales -1.0% vs -1.5% y/y expected

Prior -2.1%; revised to -2.3%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +0.8% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%; revised to 0.0%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -0.9% vs -1.6% y/y expected

Prior -1.7%; revised to -1.9%

There is a slight negative revision to the May readings but the June estimates are a considerable beat and that is helping to give the pound a brief lift (note how I say brief). Looking at the breakdown, food stores sales contributed 0.3% to retail sales growth on the month while non-food stores sales contributed 0.4%. Non-store retailing and fuel sales were flat on the month. Meanwhile, the divergence between retail sales volume and value continue to hold at a considerably large gap still: