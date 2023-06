Prior 48.69k; revised to 49.02k

Net consumer credit £1.1 billion vs £1.5 billion expected

Prior £1.6 billion; revised to £1.5 billion

Mortgage lending continues to sit in negative territory in May but just barely with individuals repaying, on net, £0.1 billion of mortgage debt. Meanwhile, the annual growth rate for consumer credit is seen steady at 5.5%.