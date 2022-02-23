- Ukraine announces a state of emergency start from midnight 24th February 4 30 days
- Ukraine state of emergency draft tax says to restrict movement of conscripted reservists within Ukraine and to and from Ukraine
- State of emergency draft tax says suggests a ban on mass gatherings and strikes
- Suggests option to impose curfew if needed
- To introduce personal document tracks
- prohibition of the production and distribution of information materials that could destabilize the situation
- Regulation of the work of civilian television and radio centers
- imposes special rules for using communications and transmitting information via computer networks
Meanwhile, the Ukraine says the government websites have, under DDOS (distributed denial of service) attack as have banks.