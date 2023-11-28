The United Kingdom has detected a strain of flu virus commonly found in pigs in a human, for the first time.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found a single confirmed human case of influenza A(H1N2)v, a strain that is similar to flu viruses currently circulating in pigs in the country.

"The case was detected as part of routine national flu surveillance undertaken by UKHSA and the Royal College of General Practitioners," the government agency said in a statement.

"The individual concerned experienced a mild illness and has fully recovered. The source of their infection has not yet been ascertained and remains under investigation," the UKHSA added.

