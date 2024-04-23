FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke with US media, NBC Nightly News, on Tuesday:

said there are also elevated fears about a coordinated terror attack in a public place, a prospect that for the last decade has been seen by intelligence officials as extremely remote.

“We are increasingly concerned [about] the potential for some kind of coordinated attack here in the homeland, which may be not that different from what you saw against the concert hall in Russia a few weeks ago from ISIS-K”

Link here for more. Quite a lot more - January 6 terror, Chinese Communist Party propaganda amongst topic covered.

To all our friends in the US, take care there!