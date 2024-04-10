US CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla is expected to visit Israel on Thursday to coordinate around a possible attack on Israel by Iran and its proxies, two Israeli officials said.

Axios has the info here:

Heading into last weekend the fear of a retaliation attack from Iran or its proxies drove the price of oil up. It dribbled back down on Monday when an attack didn't eventuate. It appears, from reports such as the one at Axios, that a reprisal attack is looming closer.

Oil is higher on the day: