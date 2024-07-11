Later today, Thursday, 11 July 2024, we get the US consumer inflation data.

Due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time.

What to expect. This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

June CPI Headline y/y range of estimates showing:

3.0% to 3.3%

June CPI Headline m/m range of estimates showing:

0.0 to 0.2%

June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range of estimates showing:

3.3 to 3.5%

June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m range of estimates showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: