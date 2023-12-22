- Prior month -5.4% revised to -5.1%
- Durable goods 5.4% vs 2.2% est
- Ex transportation 0.5% vs 0.1% est. Prior month 0.0%
- Ex defense 6.5% vs -6.7% last month
- Non-defense capital good ex air 0.8% vs 0.2% estimate. Prior month -0.3%
A detailed look at the Shipments of Durable Goods:
Overall Shipments of Manufactured Durable Goods
- Increased in November after two consecutive monthly decreases.
- Rose by $2.9 billion or 1.0 percent, reaching $283.2 billion.
- Followed a 0.8 percent decrease in October.
Transportation Equipment Shipments
- Also increased after two consecutive monthly decreases.
- Led the overall increase in shipments.
- Grew by $2.0 billion or 2.3 percent, totaling $90.3 billion.
A detailed summary of Unfilled Orders:
Overall Unfilled Orders for Manufactured Durable Goods
- Increased in November, marking an increase in eleven of the last twelve months.
- Rose by $17.1 billion or 1.3 percent, reaching a total of $1,374.9 billion.
- Followed a 0.4 percent increase in October.
Unfilled Orders in Transportation Equipment
- Also increased in eleven of the last twelve months.
- Drove the overall increase in unfilled orders.
- Grew by $17.5 billion or 2.0 percent, totaling $878.4 billion.
A detailed look at Inventories of Durable Goods:
Overall Inventories of Manufactured Durable Goods
- Increased in November, marking four consecutive months of growth.
- Rose by $0.4 billion or 0.1 percent, reaching a total of $524.8 billion.
- Followed a 0.2 percent increase in October.
Inventories in Transportation Equipment
- Also increased for four consecutive months.
- Led the overall increase in inventories.
- Grew by $0.2 billion or 0.1 percent, totaling $165.9 billion.
A detailed look at Capital Goods:
Nondefense Capital Goods
- New Orders
- Increased $14.8 billion or 17.1 percent to $101.4 billion in November.
- Shipments
- Increased $0.4 billion or 0.5 percent to $83.2 billion.
- Unfilled Orders
- Increased $18.2 billion or 2.3 percent to $820.3 billion.
- Inventories
- Increased $0.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $227.4 billion.
Defense Capital Goods
- New Orders
- Decreased $1.9 billion or 12.0 percent to $13.6 billion in November.
- Shipments
- Increased $0.1 billion or 1.0 percent to $14.1 billion.
- Unfilled Orders
- Decreased $0.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $211.6 billion.
- Inventories
- Increased $0.3 billion or 1.1 percent to $24.5 billion.