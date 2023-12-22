Durable goods orders rises by 5.4%

Prior month -5.4% revised to -5.1%

Durable goods 5.4% vs 2.2% est

Ex transportation 0.5% vs 0.1% est. Prior month 0.0%

Ex defense 6.5% vs -6.7% last month

Non-defense capital good ex air 0.8% vs 0.2% estimate. Prior month -0.3%

A detailed look at the Shipments of Durable Goods:

Overall Shipments of Manufactured Durable Goods Increased in November after two consecutive monthly decreases. Rose by $2.9 billion or 1.0 percent, reaching $283.2 billion. Followed a 0.8 percent decrease in October.

Transportation Equipment Shipments Also increased after two consecutive monthly decreases. Led the overall increase in shipments. Grew by $2.0 billion or 2.3 percent, totaling $90.3 billion.



A detailed summary of Unfilled Orders:

Overall Unfilled Orders for Manufactured Durable Goods Increased in November, marking an increase in eleven of the last twelve months. Rose by $17.1 billion or 1.3 percent, reaching a total of $1,374.9 billion. Followed a 0.4 percent increase in October.

Unfilled Orders in Transportation Equipment Also increased in eleven of the last twelve months. Drove the overall increase in unfilled orders. Grew by $17.5 billion or 2.0 percent, totaling $878.4 billion.



A detailed look at Inventories of Durable Goods:

Overall Inventories of Manufactured Durable Goods Increased in November, marking four consecutive months of growth. Rose by $0.4 billion or 0.1 percent, reaching a total of $524.8 billion. Followed a 0.2 percent increase in October.

Inventories in Transportation Equipment Also increased for four consecutive months. Led the overall increase in inventories. Grew by $0.2 billion or 0.1 percent, totaling $165.9 billion.



A detailed look at Capital Goods:

Nondefense Capital Goods

New Orders Increased $14.8 billion or 17.1 percent to $101.4 billion in November.

Shipments Increased $0.4 billion or 0.5 percent to $83.2 billion.

Unfilled Orders Increased $18.2 billion or 2.3 percent to $820.3 billion.

Inventories Increased $0.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $227.4 billion.



Defense Capital Goods