US factory orders for January -3.6%

Prior month +0.2% revised lower to -0.3%

Factory orders for January -3.6% vs -2.9% expected.

Factory orders ex-transportation for January -0.8% vs 0.4% last month revised to -0.3%.

Durable goods preliminary -6.1% (released on February 27) revised to -6.2%. Last month -0.3%.

Durable goods ex defense preliminary -7.3% revised to -7.4%. Last month +0.1%

nondefense capital goods orders ex air preliminary +0.1% revised to 0.0%. Last month -0.6%.

Ex Transportation limiter preliminary -0.3% revised to -0.4%. Last month -0.1%

Summary from the Census:

New orders for manufactured goods in January decreased by $21.5 billion or 3.6 percent to $569.7 billion.

This decline in new orders follows a 0.3 percent decrease in December, marking a decrease in three of the last four months.

Shipments declined by $5.7 billion or 1.0 percent to $572.3 billion, continuing a downward trend observed in four of the last five months.

Unfilled orders increased by $2.1 billion or 0.2 percent to $1,395.1 billion, rising in thirteen of the last fourteen months.

The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio rose to 7.18 from 7.10 in December.

Inventories decreased by $0.8 billion or 0.1 percent to $855.8 billion, marking a decrease for two consecutive months.

The inventories-to-shipments ratio increased to 1.50 from 1.48 in December.

Not great numbers with factory orders lower than expectations. Revisions were mostly lower including those for preliminary durable goods released on February 27.