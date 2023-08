Prior 230K; revised to 232K

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 237.50K

Prior 236.75K; revised to 237.25K

Continuing claims 1.725M vs 1.703M expected

Prior 1.702M; revised to 1.697M

It's a marginal decline in the weekly jobless claims but in any case, it is consistent with the underlying trend. This at least details that labour market conditions are still holding up decently despite the fact that there are signs of easing in other measures.