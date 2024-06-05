The key components:

New orders 54.1 vs 52.2 prior

Employment 47.1 vs 45.9 prior

Prices paid 58.1 vs 59.2 prior

The other details:

Production 61.2 vs 50.9 prior

Deliveries 52.7 vs 48.5 prior

Inventories 52.1 vs 53.7 prior

Order backlogs 50.8 vs 51.1 prior

New export orders 61.8 vs 47.9 prior

Imports 42.8 vs 53.6 prior

That's a solid rebound after the April reading being the lowest since December 2022. The jump owes much to a strong rebound in production/business activity. Meanwhile, new orders also saw a bounce as employment conditions improved on the month as well.

The prices paid component, the one to watch on inflation, eased a touch as well but is still holding on the high side overall.

The dollar is slightly higher in the aftermath but there is a bit of a balance to be struck this week, following the softer labour market data over the last two days.