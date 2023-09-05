Prior was +2.3% (unrevised)

First decline after four consecutive increases

Factory order ex transport +0.8% vs +0.3% prior

Revisions to durable goods - a component of factory orders showed:

Durable goods orders -5.2% vs -5.2% preliminary.

Durable goods ex defense -5.5% versus -5.4% preliminary

Durable goods ex transport +0.4% versus +0.5% preliminary

Nondefense capital goods orders ex air +0.1% versus +0.1% preliminary (proxy for capital investments by businesses)

Shipments of durable goods -0.1%

Inventories unchanged

This is all close to expectations and won't be a market mover.