The major US indices are trading little changed ahead of the flash PMI data and the existing home sales.

Dow Industrial Average averages up 2.0 points or 0.01% at 39141

S&P is down -6.5 points or -0.13% at 5466.06

Nasdaq is down -15.48 points or -0.09% at 17706.37

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -4.51 points or -0.22% at 2012.88.

In the US debt market ahead of the data ahead"

2-year yield 4.698%, -3.1 basis points

5-year 4.230%, -3.6 basis points.

10-year 4.220%, -3.3 basis points.

30-year 4.360%, -3.3 basis points

The S&P global flash manufacturing index estimate for June is expected at 51.0 versus 51.3 last month.

The services flash is expected of 53.7 versus 54.8 last month.

At 10 AM ET, existing home sales are expected at a annual pace of 4.10M versus 4.14M last month