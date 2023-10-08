S&P500 futures are down around 0.6%, Nasdaq down about half a percent.

UST futures and oil are higher. Gold is higher.

We already know US dollars are higher:

Indicative oil chart:

wti cl globex trade sunday 8 October 2023

