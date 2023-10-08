S&P500 futures are down around 0.6%, Nasdaq down about half a percent.
UST futures and oil are higher. Gold is higher.
We already know US dollars are higher:
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 9 October 2023 - USD higher
- There's a bit of a background to the impact of geopolitical news on the dollar and other markets in that linked post if you need it.
Indicative oil chart:
If you don't have a feed for an instrument you want to track use our app.
This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link