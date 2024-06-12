Headline measures:
- Prior y/y 3.4%
- m/m +0.2% versus +0.3% expected
- Prior m/m 0.3%
- Unrounded % vs +0.313% m/m prior
Core measures:
- Core CPI m/m 0.2% versus +0.3% expected. Prior month 0.3%
- Unrounded core 0.163% vs +0.290% prior
- Core CPI y/y 3.4% versus 3.6% expected. Prior month was 3.6%
- Shelter +0.4% versus +0.4% prior month
- Shelter y/y +5.4% vs +5.5% prior
- Services less rent of shelter % m/m vs +0.2% prior
- Core services less housing +3.8%
- Real weekly earnings +0.4% vs -0.4% prior
- Food +0.1% m/m vs +0.0% m/m prior
- Food 2.1% y/y vs +2.2% y/y prior
- Energy -0.2% m/m vs +1.1% m/m prior
- Energy +3.7% vs +2.6% y/y prior
- Rents +0.4% m/m vs +0.4% prior
- Owner's equivalent rent +0.4% vs +0.4% prior
- Motor vehicle insurance -0.1% m/m (still up 20.9% y/y)
Eyes were on core services ex housing and even core services ex housing and auto insurance as the market tries to sort out what's forward-looking and what are lingering artifacts of the previous round of inflation. USD/JPY slipped to 157.20 just before the data.and has immediately plunged to 156.45 in broad US dollar selling.
The market is now fully pricing in two FOMC cuts this year including 80% in Sept.