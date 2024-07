US nonfarm payrolls

Prior was +272K (revised to +218K)

Details of the May 2024 jobs report:

Two-month net revision K vs -15K prior

Unemployment rate 4.1% vs 4.0% expected

Prior unemployment rate 4.0%

Participation rate 62.6% vs 62.5% prior

U6 underemployment rate 7.4% vs 7.4% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Prior avg hourly earnings +0.4% m/m

Average hourly earnings +3.9% y/y vs +3.9% expected

Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.3 expected

Change in private payrolls +136K vs +190K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls -8K vs +6K expected

Household survey K vs -408K prior

Government jobs vs +43K prior

Fed pricing for year end before the report was for 49 bps of easing with an 80% chance of a Sept cut. USD/JPY was trading at 160.68 ahead of the data.