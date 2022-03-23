US will announce a new package of sanctions designations on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday

NATO leaders to make sure Ukraine will be able to defend itself

Sanctions and China will be discussed in Biden's meeting with European council

US will look for ways to increase LNG supplies to Europe in the coming weeks

The ruble is up almost 10% today after the earlier announcement that it would collect gas sales to Europe in rubles. I'm not sure I want to lean on the technicals too hard at a time like this but it's at post-invasion lows and threatening a total retracement.