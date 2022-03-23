- US will announce a new package of sanctions designations on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday
- NATO leaders to make sure Ukraine will be able to defend itself
- Sanctions and China will be discussed in Biden's meeting with European council
- US will look for ways to increase LNG supplies to Europe in the coming weeks
The ruble is up almost 10% today after the earlier announcement that it would collect gas sales to Europe in rubles. I'm not sure I want to lean on the technicals too hard at a time like this but it's at post-invasion lows and threatening a total retracement.