White House confirms US President Biden's news conference on Thursday, 11 July 2024 at 5.30pm US Eastern time.

That's 2130 GMT.

The US CPI data for June hits tomorrow, maybe B has seen the number and is happy to talk about it? This will no doubt be a raucous occasion with the press baying for answers on his acuity.

AI image. Not an overly kind one. The two elderly gentlemen running for the White House perhaps need to accept some responsibility and give the opportunity to others better placed for the rigours of the job.