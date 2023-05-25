US GDP advance Q1 2023 chart
  • The advance reading was +1.1% vs +2.0% expected
  • Q4 final was +2.6% annualized

Details:

  • Consumer spending +3.8% vs +3.7% advance
  • GDP final sales +3.4% vs +3.4% expected
  • PCE prices 4.2% vs 4.2% advance
  • Core PCE prices 5.0% vs 4.9% expected (4.9% advance)
  • GDP deflator 4.1% vs 4.0% expected