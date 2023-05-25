>
US Q1 2023 GDP (second reading) +1.3% vs +1.1% expected
First quarter 2023 GDP second estimate
Adam Button
Thursday, 25/05/2023 | 12:30 GMT-0
25/05/2023 | 12:30 GMT-0
- The advance reading was +1.1% vs +2.0% expected
- Q4 final was +2.6% annualized
Details:
- Consumer spending +3.8% vs +3.7% advance
- GDP final sales +3.4% vs +3.4% expected
- PCE prices 4.2% vs 4.2% advance
- Core PCE prices 5.0% vs 4.9% expected (4.9% advance)
- GDP deflator 4.1% vs 4.0% expected
