- Final Q4 reading was +2.6% annualized
- Q3 was +3.2% annualized
Details:
- Consumer spending +3.7% vs +1.0% prior
- Consumer spending on durables +16.9% vs -1.3% prior
- GDP final sales +3.4% vs +2.3% expected
- GDP deflator +4.0% vs +3.7% expected
- Core PCE +4.9% vs +4.7% expected (4.4% prior)
- Exports +4.8% vs -3.7% prior
- Imports +2.9% vs -4.4% prior
- Business investment +0.7% vs +4.0% prior
Percentage point changes:
- Net trade added 0.11 pp to GDP vs adding 0.46 pp in Q4
- Inventories cut 2.26 pp from GDP vs adding 1.46 pp in Q4
- Govt +0.81 pp vs +0.63 pp in Q4
There was a big drag from inventories here and we got a hint of that yesterday in the wholesale inventories report. The consensus was 2.0% but the later estimates, including the Atlanta Fed GDP number were lower so this isn't a huge surprise and that's why USD/JPY is stronger. Moreover, the consumer numbers are strong and that's positive going forward. Also helping to boost USD/JPY is the upside surprise in the inflation numbers, including core PCE.
USD/JPY is last at 133.90 compared to 133.40 before the report.