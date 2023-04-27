US GDP advance Q1 2023 chart
  • Final Q4 reading was +2.6% annualized
  • Q3 was +3.2% annualized

Details:

  • Consumer spending +3.7% vs +1.0% prior
  • Consumer spending on durables +16.9% vs -1.3% prior
  • GDP final sales +3.4% vs +2.3% expected
  • GDP deflator +4.0% vs +3.7% expected
  • Core PCE +4.9% vs +4.7% expected (4.4% prior)
  • Exports +4.8% vs -3.7% prior
  • Imports +2.9% vs -4.4% prior
  • Business investment +0.7% vs +4.0% prior

Percentage point changes:

There was a big drag from inventories here and we got a hint of that yesterday in the wholesale inventories report. The consensus was 2.0% but the later estimates, including the Atlanta Fed GDP number were lower so this isn't a huge surprise and that's why USD/JPY is stronger. Moreover, the consumer numbers are strong and that's positive going forward. Also helping to boost USD/JPY is the upside surprise in the inflation numbers, including core PCE.

USD/JPY is last at 133.90 compared to 133.40 before the report.