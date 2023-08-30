The advance Q1 reading was +2.4%

Final Q1 reading was +2.0% annualized

Q4 was +2.6% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +1.7% vs +1.6% advance

Consumer spending on durables -0.3% vs +16.3% prior

GDP final sales +2.2% vs +2.3% advance

GDP deflator +2.0% vs +2.2% advance

Core PCE +3.7% vs +3.8% advance

Exports -10.6 vs -10.8% advance

Imports -7.0% vs -7.8% advance

Business investment +3.9% vs +4.9% advance

Corporate profits -10.6% vs -5.9% advance

No changes on any of the metrics were expected.

Percentage point changes:

Net trade -0.12 pp vs -0.12 pp advance

Inventories -0.09 pp vs +0.14 pp advance

Govt +0.58 pp vs +0.06 pp advance

State and local government spending has been a strong tailwind over the past year, adding about 0.5 pp per quarter. That should come to an end soon