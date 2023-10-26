US GDP
  • Final Q2 reading was +2.4% annualized
  • Q1 was +2.0% annualized
  • Best quarter since Q4 2021
  • Estimates ranged from 2.5%-6.0%

Details:

  • Consumer spending +4.0% vs +0.8% prior
  • Consumer spending on durables %
  • GDP final sales +3.5% vs +4.5% expected (+2.3% prior)
  • GDP deflator 3.5% vs +2.5% expected (+2.2% prior)
  • Core PCE +2.4% vs +2.5% expected (+3.8% prior)
  • Exports +6.2% vs -9.3% prior
  • Imports +5.7% vs -7.6% prior
  • Business investment +8.4% vs +5.2% prior

Percentage point changes:

  • Net trade -0.08 pp vs +0.04 pp prior
  • Inventories +1.32 pp vs 0.0 pp prior
  • Govt +0.79 pp vs +0.57 pp prior

The final Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracking estimate for GDP was +5.4%.

The inflation metric is stale but it's surprisingly high and the market isn't sure how to read that because it could mean that Q4 inflation is lower or could be a sign of stickier inflation.