The Q1 second reading was +2.1%

Final Q1 reading was +2.0% annualized

Q4 was +2.6% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +0.8% vs +1.7% prelim

Consumer spending on durables % vs -0.3% prelim

GDP final sales +2.1% vs +2.2% prelim

GDP deflator +1.7% vs +2.0% prelim

Core PCE +3.7% vs +3.7% prelim

Exports -9.3% vs -10.6% prelim

Imports -7.6% vs -7.0% prelim

Business investment +5.2% vs +3.9% prelim

Corporate profits +6.9% vs -10.6% prelim

Percentage point changes:

Net trade pp +0.04 vs -0.12 pp prelim

Inventories 0.0 pp vs -0.09 pp prelim

Govt pp +0.57 vs +0.58 pp prelim

The headline might lull you into thinking there's nothing notable here but the consumer was quite a bit weaker in the quarter while inflation was lower. Both of those things are notable for monetary policy going forward. Corporate profits were also much stronger.

The market is focused on the softer consumer data following the release with the US dollar and Treasury yields lower.