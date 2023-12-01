Flash estimate was 48.6

Prior was 50.0

New orders fell into contraction

Goods producers noted that, although only marginal, the decrease in new sales was linked to weak client demand, economic uncertainty and customers continuing to run down stock levels

Input costs rose at a 'notably' slower pace

Employment fell for the second successive month

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

"US manufacturers reported yet another tough month in November. Output barely rose as inflows of new work showed a renewed decline, hinting at little – if any – contribution to fourth quarter GDP from the goods-producing sector.

“Orders have in fact risen in only three of the past 18 months, reflecting a prolonged period of subdued post-pandemic demand, in turn linked to consumers switching their spending to services such as travel and recreation, and business customers reducing excess inventories which had been accumulated during the supply concerns of the pandemic.

“Encouragingly, there are some signs of the inventory cycle starting to turn, with producers of intermediate goods (inputs supplied to other firms) now reporting modest order book growth.

“US producers nevertheless continue to focus on cost cutting by trimming headcounts, and have now taken the knife to payroll numbers for two consecutive months. Barring the early months of the pandemic, the survey has not seen such a back-to-back monthly fall in factory employment since 2009.

“The decline in employment could feed through to weaker consumer spending, but will also reduce wage bargaining power.

“Lower wage pressures, combined with a marked cooling of raw material input cost inflation, have already fed through to a lowering of average factory selling price inflation for goods to a rate below the average seen in the decade prior to the pandemic, the rate of increase dipping again in November to help further lower consumer price inflation in the months ahead.”

The ISM manufacturing survey is due at the top of the hour. The euro and pound are near the lows of the day on the heels of this report, though that's flows not a result of this report.