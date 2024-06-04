Bloomberg is reporting that the US State Department is saying that Israel is ready to implement a cease-fire deal. HMMMM. I wonder if that deal includes the abolishment of all of Hamas or is there some give on that goal?

If so, Hamas has other thoughts on that sticky point.

Meanwhile, Israel Ministry of Defense says it has signed an agreement with the US government or 3rd squadron of F 35 stealth aircraft.

Hamas said earlier that they cannot agree to an agreement that does not secure a final ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal.