The major US indices are closing modestly lower to start the week. The major US indices are on a 4-week up streak. It is only one day, but traders are pausing today.

A snapshot of the major indices is showing:

Dow industrial average is down -56.68 points or -0.16% at 35333.46

S&P is down 8.89 points or -0.19% at 4550.40

NASDAQ index is down -9.84 points or -0.07% at 14241.01

The small-cap Russell 2000 also fell with a decline of -6.346 points or -0.35% at 1801.15

The NASDAQ index is within shouting distance of its 2023 high close level at 14358.02. The price is within 0.90% of that 2023 high.

The S&P index is within 0.85% of its 2023 high closing level.