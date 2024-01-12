The major US stock indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow was lower on the day and although both the S&P and Nasdaq closed higher, it was only by modest changes. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq is now up 6 consecutive days after starting the New Year on the back foot by moving sharply lower. The last two days, however, have only risen by about 0.02%

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average is down -118.06 points or -0.31% at 37592.99

S&P is closing up 3.61 points or 0.08% at 4783.84

Nasdaq is closing up 2.56 points or 0.02% at 14972.75.

For the trading week, the major indices are ending with gains after declines last week that snapped 9-week gains for the S&P and the Nasdaq indices:

Dow Industrial Average rose 0.34%. Last week the index fell -0.59%.

S&P index rose 1.84%. Last week the index fell -1.52%.

NASDAQ index rose 3.09%. Last week the index tumbled -3.25%.

A negative - at least technically - is that the S&P index moved above is all-time high closing level both yesterday and today, only to close below that level on each of the days. The high closing level is at 4796.57. The high price today reads 4802.40.. The high price yesterday reached 4798.50.

The earning season got underway with JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo announcing.

Next week, other financial institutions are scheduled to release including

Tuesday: Morgan Stanley, PNC, Goldman Sachs

Wednesday Citizens Financial Group, U.S. Bancorp, Discover

Thursday: Key Bank, M&T Bank, Truist, Northern Trust

Friday: State Street, Comerica, Ally

Thinking about other earnings releases going forward? Below is a summary of the earnings calendar for some of the major companies:

January 23: Netflix, 3M, Intuitive Surgical, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, P&G

January 24: Tesla, IBM, servicenow

January 25: Intel, Southwest Airlines, Northrop Grumman

January 26, Caterpillar, American Express

January 30: AMD, Pfizer, GM, UPS, Stryker

January 31: Microsoft, MasterCard, Boeing, Phillips 66, Boston Scientific

February 1: Apple, Meta, Alphabet, Merck, Honeywell, Amazon

February 2: Chevron, Exxon

February 5: McDonald's

February 6: Ford, Chipotle

February 7: Walt Disney, PayPal, McKesson

February 8: ConocoPhillips

February 9 PepsiCo

Thank you for your support. Wishing all a happy and healthy weekend.