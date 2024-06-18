After mixed data with weaker retail sales and a stronger industrial production/capacity utilization, the US major indices are opening marginally higher. Yesterday both the S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record levels.

A snapshot of market six minutes into the open currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average average up 71.21 points or 0.18% at 38849.32
  • S&P index up 10.72 points or 0.20% at 5483.96
  • NASDAQ index up 12.34 points or 0.07% at 17869.36.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is training down 0.54 points or -0.03% at 2021.46.

A look at some of the large-cap market favorites:

  • Meta Platforms, -0.28%
  • Amazon, -0.57%
  • Nvidia, +0.69%
  • Super Micro Computers, +2.19%
  • Alphabet, -0.60%
  • Apple unchanged
  • Microsoft -0.24%
  • Tesla -1.24%
  • Micron +4.64%
  • AMD -1.58%
  • Netflix +0.60%
  • CrowdStrike, unchanged
  • Broadcom, -0.19%

In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels:

  • 2-year yield 4.722%, -3.8 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.264%, -3.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.251%, -2.7 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.393%, -1.6 basis points