After mixed data with weaker retail sales and a stronger industrial production/capacity utilization, the US major indices are opening marginally higher. Yesterday both the S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record levels.
A snapshot of market six minutes into the open currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 71.21 points or 0.18% at 38849.32
- S&P index up 10.72 points or 0.20% at 5483.96
- NASDAQ index up 12.34 points or 0.07% at 17869.36.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is training down 0.54 points or -0.03% at 2021.46.
A look at some of the large-cap market favorites:
- Meta Platforms, -0.28%
- Amazon, -0.57%
- Nvidia, +0.69%
- Super Micro Computers, +2.19%
- Alphabet, -0.60%
- Apple unchanged
- Microsoft -0.24%
- Tesla -1.24%
- Micron +4.64%
- AMD -1.58%
- Netflix +0.60%
- CrowdStrike, unchanged
- Broadcom, -0.19%
In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels:
- 2-year yield 4.722%, -3.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.264%, -3.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.251%, -2.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.393%, -1.6 basis points