After mixed data with weaker retail sales and a stronger industrial production/capacity utilization, the US major indices are opening marginally higher. Yesterday both the S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record levels.

A snapshot of market six minutes into the open currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average up 71.21 points or 0.18% at 38849.32

S&P index up 10.72 points or 0.20% at 5483.96

NASDAQ index up 12.34 points or 0.07% at 17869.36.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is training down 0.54 points or -0.03% at 2021.46.

A look at some of the large-cap market favorites:

Meta Platforms, -0.28%

Amazon, -0.57%

Nvidia, +0.69%

Super Micro Computers, +2.19%

Alphabet, -0.60%

Apple unchanged

Microsoft -0.24%

Tesla -1.24%

Micron +4.64%

AMD -1.58%

Netflix +0.60%

CrowdStrike, unchanged

Broadcom, -0.19%

In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels: