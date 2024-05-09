The US treasury is to auction off $25 billion of 30-year bonds at the top of the hour. The auction success or failure will be judged on how the results of the major components, compares to the 6-month averages.
High Yield:
- Previous: 4.671%
- Six-auction average: 4.451%
Tail:
- Previous: 1.0 bps
- Six-auction average: 0.3 bps
Bid-to-Cover:
- Previous: 2.37x
- Six-auction average: 2.38x
Dealers:
- Previous: 17.3%
- Six-auction average: 16.6%
Directs:
- Previous: 18.3%
- Six-auction average: 16.6%
Indirects:
- Previous: 64.4%
- Six-auction average: 66.8%
Yields in the US are mixed with the shorter and lower and the longer and higher:
- two year yield 4.823%, -1.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.491%, -0.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.488%, +0.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.651%, +1.9 basis points
Going into the auction, US stocks are higher:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 0.49%
- S&P index up 0.34%
- NASDAQ index up 0.26%
- Russell 2000 up 0.50%