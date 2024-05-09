The US treasury is to auction off $25 billion of 30-year bonds at the top of the hour. The auction success or failure will be judged on how the results of the major components, compares to the 6-month averages.

High Yield: Previous: 4.671% Six-auction average: 4.451%

Tail: Previous: 1.0 bps Six-auction average: 0.3 bps

Bid-to-Cover: Previous: 2.37x Six-auction average: 2.38x

Dealers: Previous: 17.3% Six-auction average: 16.6%

Directs: Previous: 18.3% Six-auction average: 16.6%

Indirects: Previous: 64.4% Six-auction average: 66.8%



Yields in the US are mixed with the shorter and lower and the longer and higher:

two year yield 4.823%, -1.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.491%, -0.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.488%, +0.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.651%, +1.9 basis points

Going into the auction, US stocks are higher: