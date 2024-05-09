The US treasury is to auction off $25 billion of 30-year bonds at the top of the hour. The auction success or failure will be judged on how the results of the major components, compares to the 6-month averages.

  • High Yield:

    • Previous: 4.671%
    • Six-auction average: 4.451%

  • Tail:

    • Previous: 1.0 bps
    • Six-auction average: 0.3 bps

  • Bid-to-Cover:

    • Previous: 2.37x
    • Six-auction average: 2.38x

  • Dealers:

    • Previous: 17.3%
    • Six-auction average: 16.6%

  • Directs:

    • Previous: 18.3%
    • Six-auction average: 16.6%

  • Indirects:

    • Previous: 64.4%
    • Six-auction average: 66.8%

Yields in the US are mixed with the shorter and lower and the longer and higher:

  • two year yield 4.823%, -1.9 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.491%, -0.9 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.488%, +0.6 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.651%, +1.9 basis points

Going into the auction, US stocks are higher:

  • Dow Industrial Average average up 0.49%
  • S&P index up 0.34%
  • NASDAQ index up 0.26%
  • Russell 2000 up 0.50%