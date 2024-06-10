Reuters with the info:

Vietnam is expected to allow companies to import gold for the first time in over a decade, as it aims to bridge the widening gap between local prices and international benchmarks, an industry official told Reuters

The Vietnam Gold Traders Association (VGTA) has been in protracted talks with the government over measures to correct the imbalance in supply and demand of gold, Huynh Trung Khanh, the association's vice chair said

"The government said they will start official gold imports by July or August. We hope that by July they will allow gold companies to import directly," Khanh said on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Precious Metals conference.

