The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report, citing senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah:
- Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel
- gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday
- Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions
- U.S. officials say they haven’t seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement
Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview on Sunday with CNN:
- “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”
An unnamed US official on the reported Iran/Hamas meetings:
- “We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account”