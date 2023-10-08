The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report, citing senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah:

Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel

gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday

Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions

U.S. officials say they haven’t seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview on Sunday with CNN:

“We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

An unnamed US official on the reported Iran/Hamas meetings: