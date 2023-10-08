The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report, citing senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah:

  • Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel
  • gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday
  • Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions
  • U.S. officials say they haven’t seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview on Sunday with CNN:

  • “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

An unnamed US official on the reported Iran/Hamas meetings:

  • “We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account”
israel hamas 09 October 2023