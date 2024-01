The Wall Street Journal is gated, but if you can access it this is an interesting read on demographic trends, well, one big one, in China:

With the number of babies in free fall—fewer than 10 million were born in 2022, compared with around 16 million in 2012—China is headed toward a demographic collapse. China’s population, now around 1.4 billion, is likely to drop to just around half a billion by 2100, according to some projections.

Not a positive for domestic demand I guess.