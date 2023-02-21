Earlier today, the WSJ reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow 'in the coming months' for a summit with Vlad Putin. Beijing said the move would be part of a push for peace but others are skeptical, especially in light of a report that China could soon send weapons or ammunition to Beijing.

The timeline appears to be April or early May.

It's tough to see how this ends but it could be China that plays kingmaker in the Ukraine war. You could also envision a scenario where they would like to test some of their weapons on the battlefield ahead of a potential war in Taiwan (or elsewhere).

I also have deep fears that drone and AI are the next era of war and that it's only a matter of time until one side releases thousands at once in a way that overwhelms one side.