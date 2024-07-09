The broader US stock indices are trading higher at the U.S. open. The Dow 30 is trading marginally lower as it continues to lag.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices closed at record levels yesterday (4th straight for the S&P and 5th straight for the Nasdaq). The Dow Industrial Average average is still short of its all-time high close of 40,003.60 reached back on May 17.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading down -31 points or -0.08% at 39309

S&P index up 11.15 points or 0.20% at 5585

NASDAQ index up 72.45 points or 0.42% at 18479.80

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -5.65 points or -0.28% at 2032.96

Shares of Corning are up by 1.9% as it continues its run after pre-announcing higher earnings and revenues yesterday. It is one of the new AI plays in the market.

Meta Platforms isrebounding by $7.34 or 1.43% after falling $10 yesterday.

Nvidia shares are up 2.57% as analysts raise expectations. Super Micro Computers is up 1.77% after rising yesterday.

Intel shares are up 3.05%, AMD shares are up 0.26%, and Broadcom shares are up 0.87% as chips continue do outperform

US yields are higher ahead of the Fed Chair Powell's testimony and the 3-year note auction at 1 PM ET. The treasury will auction off 10 year notes tomorrow and 30-year bonds on Thursday. US CPI data will also be released on Thursday and will be a key influence for rates this week (PPI data will be released on Friday).