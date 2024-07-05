All three major indices closed higher today. For the NASDAQ it closed higher for the fourth consecutive day. Each of those days was a new record close. The S&P index has higher for its fourth consecutive day with three of those closes being at new record levels.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 67.87 points or 0.17% at 39375.86

S&P index rose 30.19 points or 0.55% at 5567.20.

NASDAQ index rose 164.46 points or 0.90% at 18352.76

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -9.89 points or -0.49% at 2026.72

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average average +0.66%

S&P index +1.95%

NASDAQ index rose 3.5%

Russell 2000-1.02%

For the trading year:

Dow Industrial Average average of 4.47%

S&P index +16.72%

NASDAQ index plus a 22.26%

Russell 2000 is unchanged this year

Some of the record highs today included Alphabet, Meta Platforms,, Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and Apple.

Tesla closed higher for its seventh consecutive day. For the trading week, shares rose by 27.12%. For the trading year, Netflix has erased all his losses and trade up 1.22% on the year. At session lows this year the price was down -109.68 points or -43%.

In comparison to the other 6 of the Magnificent 7

Nvidia rose 1.85%, and is up 154.09% this year

Meta Platforms rose 7.08%, and is up 52.53% this year

Amazon rose 3.49%, and is up 31.63% this year

Alphabet rose 4.64%, and is up 36.44% this year

Apple rose 7.46%, and is up 17.56% this year

Microsoft rose 4.61%, and is up 24.34% this year

Shares of Netflix are closing just below its record high close of $691.69 from November 17, 2021. The closing level today was $690.65, up 2.34% on the week.

Oracle shares closed higher by 2.57%, and is up 37.37% for the year