The NASDAQ is trading near session highs, up 153 points or 0.85% at 18341.51. A closed higher today would be the fourth consecutive day with record high levels for the index. The S&P is on its way to its third consecutive record high with enterprise currently up 20 points or 0.36% at 5557.00.

The Dow Industrial Average averages lady with a decline of -25 points or -0.06% at 39282.

Tesla shares are up marginally today but only down -0.72% on the year (or $-1.70). At session lows this year the price was down -$109.

Other winners today include: