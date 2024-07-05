The NASDAQ is trading near session highs, up 153 points or 0.85% at 18341.51. A closed higher today would be the fourth consecutive day with record high levels for the index. The S&P is on its way to its third consecutive record high with enterprise currently up 20 points or 0.36% at 5557.00.
The Dow Industrial Average averages lady with a decline of -25 points or -0.06% at 39282.
Tesla shares are up marginally today but only down -0.72% on the year (or $-1.70). At session lows this year the price was down -$109.
Other winners today include:
- AMD, +5.95%
- Palantir, +5.06%
- Meta Platforms, +3.92%
- Chewy, +3.53%
- Intel, +3.10%
- Snap +2.74%
- Alphabet +2.35%
- Chipotle +1.96%
- GameStop, +1.87%
- Costco, +1.85%
- Intuit, +1.80%