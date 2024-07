The major US stock indices are drifting back to the downside as the market moves toward the day's close.

The move has the S&P now back in negative territory down -0.04%. That has the three day record closes in jeopardy. The NASDAQ index is still clinging to a small 0.06% gain. A close higher would be its fifth consecutive record close day.

The Dow Industrial Average averages down -0.11% at 39333 after trading as high as 39654 - with 47 points of it's all-time record close at 40003.60.