The S&P index has reached 5600 for the first time ever. The index is up 23 points or 0.41%. For the trading year, the S&P index is now up around 17.4%.
That still lags the gain in the NASDAQ index which is up 23.45%. The NASDAQ and that is up 102.14 points or 0.56% at 18532.
The S&P index is working on its 5th consecutive record closing level. The NASDAQ index is working on its sixth consecutive record closing level.
- Meta Platforms +1.04%
- Nvidia +2.43%
- Apple +1.11%
- Home Depot +0.9%
- Micron +2.96%
- AMD +3.16%
- Broadcom +0.65%