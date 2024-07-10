The S&P index has reached 5600 for the first time ever. The index is up 23 points or 0.41%. For the trading year, the S&P index is now up around 17.4%.

That still lags the gain in the NASDAQ index which is up 23.45%. The NASDAQ and that is up 102.14 points or 0.56% at 18532.

The S&P index is working on its 5th consecutive record closing level. The NASDAQ index is working on its sixth consecutive record closing level.