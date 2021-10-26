Cable buyers look to retest last week's highs on shove back above 1.3800

GBP/USD trades up by 0.4% to 1.3820 on the day









That has seen the pound push up to lead gains in the major currencies space, with cable rising from 1.3780 earlier to 1.3820 - pushing past its 100-hour moving average (red line). That comes as buyers somewhat defended a couple of tests of its 200-hour moving average (blue line). As such, the near-term bias is now more bullish.





The highs last week around 1.3833-34 are a notable resistance region to watch on the break above 1.3800 but the daily chart highlights a more key level to pay attention to:









That being the 200-day moving average (blue line) @ 1.3847, as buyers look to push back above the 100-day moving average (red line) @ 1.3788 currently.





As mentioned last week here , there is scope for cable to run up to test the key daily moving averages highlighted above but an extensive break towards 1.4000 is still one step too far and I stand by that conviction for the time being.





The only reason I see that moving is from a technical perspective as while the dollar may be flaky in trading over the past few days, higher yields should keep the greenback underpinned especially with the market anticipating a hawkish step by the Fed next week.



