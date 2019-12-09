Cable trades to fresh seven-month highs to start the week

The pound stays underpinned ahead of the UK election this week





It is all about the election now and so far the polls are still suggestive of Boris Johnson coming out on top with traders holding out some hope for a majority outcome as well.









I outlined the key details of the UK election and what it may mean for the pound in an earlier post today here







We can see that buyers are looking poised for a key upside break after closing last week above the 100 and 200-week moving averages. This week, the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.3168 will be a key level to watch out for but it all depends on the election outcome. We can see that buyers are looking poised for a key upside break after closing last week above the 100 and 200-week moving averages. This week, the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.3168 will be a key level to watch out for but it all depends on the election outcome.







ForexLive

If we do see yet another hung parliament result, expect the pound to undo its good work since October as we go back to the drawing board in this whole Brexit debacle.

Early bids have helped push the pound to a high of 1.3181, closing in on the May high of 1.3185 as we get into what will be a crucial week for the pound.