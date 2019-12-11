Dollar moves to new lows vs the AUD and NZD

AUDUSD continues its run higher.

The AUDUSD has continued its run to the upside after the FOMC decision. There is little keeping the pair down.









Looking at the daily chart, the pair has broken above the December highs at 0.6862 and now looks to test the trend line at 0.6884. Above that and traders will be looking toward the 200 day MA at 0.6909. The price has not CLOSED above the 200 day MA since March of 2018.







The NZDUSD on the daily chart above is trading at its highest level since August 6th. That high on August 6th reached 0.65858. It is also the 50% retracement of the move down from the December 2018 high. The high just reached 0.65847. Above that level will target a trend line at 0.6616.