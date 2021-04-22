Dollar steadies on the session, cable eases back under 1.3900

Dollar moves back to being little changed for the most part against the major currencies bloc in European trading

The kiwi and pound are leading losses so far today, with the latter moving back below 1.3900 against the greenback - notably slipping below its 100-hour moving average @ 1.3913 as buyers surrender near-term control in the pair:













EUR/USD is trading at 1.2030, holding in between key technical levels. Meanwhile, USD/CAD has seen its earlier fall erased in a push back up to 1.2500 as key daily support from the 1.2476-00 region is still holding firm on the week.





Going back to GBP/USD, the drop back below 1.3900 puts some focus on the overnight low @ 1.3885 should sellers hold a break below the figure level.







The near-term bias will stay more neutral as such as buyers and sellers will then have to duke it out ahead of month-end trading next week.

There is still some sense of push and pull on the session so far, with most major currencies keeping little changed across the board for the time being.